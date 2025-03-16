WWE Survivor Series 2025 location reportedly revealed

WWE Survivor Series is one of the company's 'big four' annual premium live events. This year too, Survivor Series will be as important as ever for WWE and the location for the PLE has reportedly been revealed.

Ad

In the past, WWE has tended to host Survivor Series in places with colder climates. The only time the PLE was not hosted in a cold climate was in 2017 and 2018. Other than that, most editions were in cooler areas including last year's which took place in Vancouver, Canada.

However, this year WWE is reportedly set to break the pattern. As per Fightful Select, the Stamford-based promotion is set to host Survivor Series 2025 in the warm climate of San Diego. This city has been internally listed within WWE for quite a while now.

Ad

Trending

You can watch a compilation of iconic Survivor Series moments below:

Ad

It's also worth noting that if San Diego gets to host Survivor Series, it will be the first time they host this PLE. Last year, San Diego hosted Day 1, which premiered on January 1, 2024, and featured the return of The Rock.

The Undertaker recently spoke about possible changes to Survivor Series 2025

Earlier, premium live events in WWE were mostly a one-night affair. However, the promotion changed this system when WrestleMania became a two-night event. It seems like the promotion is set to do the same with Survivor Series.

Ad

During an episode of Six Feet Under with Mark Callaway, WWE legend, The Undertaker, revealed that he believes Survivor Series 2025 will be a two-night event.

"This year, Survivor Series I believe is a two-night event," Matt Lyda said. "Could be," The Undertaker responded. Lyda continued, "I think it's going to be a two-night event, yeah. I think they've announced that." [From 59:56 to 1:00:08]

Ad

Two-night events in WWE allow the promotion to tell a story even better. For example, last year at WrestleMania, Triple H was able to build up toward Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes on Night Two by booking a tag team match between Roman Reigns and The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on the opening day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback