WWE tag team legend advertises appearance after being released by WWE

D-Von Dudley advertised making an appearance at an indie show following his WWE release.

The veteran has become synonymous with high-octane, in-ring action, and brutal physicality in the world of professional wrestling. A former multi-time tag team champion and WWE Hall of Fame inductee, D-Von, born Devon Hughes, rose to prominence as one-half of the legendary Dudley Boyz.

With his partner Bubba Ray, D-Von brought a level of intensity and violence to the squared circle that was unmatched, cementing his legacy as one of the most influential and unforgettable performers in the industry's history.

Sadly, D-Von Dudley called time on his WWE career in 2016. Following that, he has been helping the next generation of superstars at the Performance Center as a producer.

After working for several years, he was recently released from his duties. Now, following his release, D-Von Dudley has taken to Twitter to advertise an appearance for an Indie show.

"Florida fans I will be at CCW in Port St. Lucie April 21. see you there," tweeted D-Von Dudley.

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley teases in-ring return following exit

Following his departure from the company, D-Von Dudley recently collaborated with Signed by Superstars, where he was asked about the possibility of wrestling again.

D-Von stated that he could only get back in the ring again after being medically cleared by the doctors, considering he had recently undergone back surgery.

"Do I have one more match in me? Possibly. I have to get cleared by the doctors first. Remember, I had back surgery on February 15th. I had three discs removed and put into bolts and screws. I'm definitely dealing with that right now. I feel great; I'm back in the gym. I'm doing what I gotta do. I just gotta be able to move around the way I used to in order to get back in the ring again," Dudley said. [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

It's good to see D-Von making appearances at Indie shows. However, it remains to be seen if he will consider stepping back into the ring again.

