WWE takes another shot at Tony Khan during show

Tony Khan has seemingly become the target of several indirect shots from WWE over the last week. Now it has happened again, this time on NXT.

During last week's WWE SmackDown, Ariel Helwani appeared on television. This didn't go over well with Tony Khan, the AEW President, who then took multiple shots at the legitimacy of the journalist.

Khan lost his cool and called Helwani a "fraud." He also, funnily enough, seemingly unintentionally mocked AEW commentator Tony Schiavone.

That wasn't enough, though, because when Helwani tried to diffuse the situation, he continued to take further shots at the journalist.

Thanks for watching, old friend! Can't wait for our next chat. (Also, don't listen to the snowman, Schiavone. You're a legend in my books.)

WWE appeared to find the situation funny, and Michael Cole took shots at Khan during Elimination Chamber, introducing him as an "unbiased journalist."

While fans on Twitter found the situation quite funny, WWE has continued to take shots at Khan. Today during WWE NXT, Booker T took a shot at Khan by joking with Vic Joseph, asking if he was trying to prove that he was an "unbiased journalist by asking "tough questions."

After this, he laughed, making it even more apparent that the comment was deliberately aimed at the Tony Khan and Ariel Helwani drama over the weekend.

