WWE takes a huge decision on LA Knight's future 

LA Knight is currently gunning to win Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming Clash in Paris 2025. Amid this, WWE has officially made a massive change to his status by formally adding him to the RAW roster.For the last few weeks, there had been tons of speculations about Knight formally moving to the Red brand, as he had made several appearances on the show. Moreover, with his escalating feud with Rollins and The Vision, it was only a matter of time before his move to Monday Nights was confirmed.Following this week's episode of RAW, WWE finally confirmed the addition by adding him under the brand's roster on its website. From now on, Knight will be representing the RAW brand.It's also worth noting that another major star had traded brands recently. On last week's SmackDown, Sami Zayn made it official that he had moved to Friday Nights after finishing up on RAW. Both Zayn and Knight were in desperate need of a chance of scenery, and it's safe to say this could rejuvenate their careers.Kevin Nash on LA Knight's WWE runOn a recent edition of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash doubled down on his criticism of LA Knight and pointed out that, beyond his theme song, he struggled to connect with fans. Nash also looked back on his previous comments on Knight, where he compared him to The Rock, and said that his words proved to be true.&quot;I said two f***ing years ago, when I didn't know who he was, and all that f***ing s**t went up, and I probably said, 'Well, he's doing The Rock,'&quot; Nash stated. &quot;And I said that then, and he got over, he worked hard, he was always in f***ing shape, and I just said, you know what, man, I don't wanna be that bitter old guy. He's over, people like him, I'm not gonna f***ing badmouth the guy. But, in retrospect, where are we at two years later? That f***ing doesn't work.LA Knight will feature in a star-studded four-way match at Clash in Paris 2025 for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Title, also featuring CM Punk and Jey Uso.