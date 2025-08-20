  • home icon
  • WWE
  • LA Knight
  WWE takes a huge decision on LA Knight's future 

By Arpit Shrivastava

Published Aug 20, 2025 02:49 GMT 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Aug 20, 2025 02:49 GMT
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

LA Knight is currently gunning to win Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming Clash in Paris 2025. Amid this, WWE has officially made a massive change to his status by formally adding him to the RAW roster.

For the last few weeks, there had been tons of speculations about Knight formally moving to the Red brand, as he had made several appearances on the show. Moreover, with his escalating feud with Rollins and The Vision, it was only a matter of time before his move to Monday Nights was confirmed.

Following this week's episode of RAW, WWE finally confirmed the addition by adding him under the brand's roster on its website. From now on, Knight will be representing the RAW brand.

It's also worth noting that another major star had traded brands recently. On last week's SmackDown, Sami Zayn made it official that he had moved to Friday Nights after finishing up on RAW. Both Zayn and Knight were in desperate need of a chance of scenery, and it's safe to say this could rejuvenate their careers.

Kevin Nash on LA Knight's WWE run

On a recent edition of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash doubled down on his criticism of LA Knight and pointed out that, beyond his theme song, he struggled to connect with fans. Nash also looked back on his previous comments on Knight, where he compared him to The Rock, and said that his words proved to be true.

"I said two f***ing years ago, when I didn't know who he was, and all that f***ing s**t went up, and I probably said, 'Well, he's doing The Rock,'" Nash stated. "And I said that then, and he got over, he worked hard, he was always in f***ing shape, and I just said, you know what, man, I don't wanna be that bitter old guy. He's over, people like him, I'm not gonna f***ing badmouth the guy. But, in retrospect, where are we at two years later? That f***ing doesn't work.

LA Knight will feature in a star-studded four-way match at Clash in Paris 2025 for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Title, also featuring CM Punk and Jey Uso.

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Know More

Edited by Angana Roy
