WWE taking the easy way with The Bloodline is harming the product, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo had some tough words to say about the company's creative decisions.

While the Stamford-based promotion is certainly the hottest pro-wrestling stage today, Russo believes the method of creative writing has only deteriorated lately. Storylines like those involving The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, and so on have become more or less predictable, according to the WWE veteran.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former head writer of the company explained his point of view regarding why The Bloodline's potential Jimmy Uso versus Jey Uso storyline will not be well received for now.

"Bro because that's the easy story. That is the easy story, just like you know, Cody and Roman. They got these stories that like, that's the problem bro. They got these stories that they are sticking too. And once they start telling these stories, you see them a mile away." [2:00 onwards]

You can check out the video here:

Vince Russo also recently spoke of a massive twist in store for CM Punk in WWE

While Russo may believe that the present storylines are getting too predictable, a certain twist involving CM Punk and Seth Rollins might be in the works, according to him.

Speaking on another episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated that The Visionary may surprise everyone by emerging victorious in the feud against Punk:

"I don't think he can since he said he's gonna win it... It's the old Bret Hart thing. I guess whatever they gonna do with Cody, he's not gonna have to win the Royal Rumble to get a shot at Roman Reigns. But you cannot have Punk say he is gonna win it and then not win it... Here's why you really can't do that: because I have a feeling that they are gonna put Rollins over Punk because that's gonna be the big test, bro," said Russo. [2:01 onwards]

It remains to be seen if Vince Russo will be proven correct in his predictions.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.