WWE tease Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal as a dream match

The only World Champions to emerge from 3MB

WWE may be giving fans a strong indicator of what the next feud will be for the WWE Championship. Per their WWE India Twitter page, WWE asked fans who would win between Jinder Mahal and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

A dream match for many, a nightmare for one. #BusinessIsBusiness https://t.co/Z1bGp5FFp8 — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) May 4, 2020

Jinder Mahal would retweet this picture Monday afternoon, claiming the matchup would be a dream for many, but a nightmare for one. This tweet was then eventually retweeted by WWE's main Twitter page with images of Mahal's return to RAW last week.

Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal could be coming soon

Based on WWE's highlighting of The Maharaja's return, Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal may be the next WWE Championship feud - especially given the history between the former teammates.

Jinder Mahal, Drew McIntyre and former WWE Superstar Heath Slater formed the group Three Man Band (3MB) in 2012. The trio would continue to lose matches as time went on, with their biggest match being against Daniel Bryan and Kane in a losing effort for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships.

3MB stayed together until 2014 when the company released McIntyre and Jinder Mahal, while Slater remained with the company.

Jinder Mahal would be the first to return to WWE amidst the start of the company's second brand split in 2016. McIntyre would return to the company via NXT in April 2017 - a month before Mahal defeated Randy Orton at Backlash to win the WWE Championship.

Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, a day before Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the WWE Championship making both men champions in WWE at the same time.

In 2018, Drew McIntyre was called up from NXT to the main roster and would feud with the members of The Shield and other notable Superstars before going on to win the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble and defeating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, though this time Slater would be released from the company.

This week's RAW will host a Last Chance Gauntlet Match to determine the new competitor in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match and Jinder Mahal seems like the most likely candidate.

However, if Mahal doesn't compete at Money in the Bank, there's a chance that the former World Champion could feud with Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship - marking his first singles match for a World Championship since losing to AJ Styles at Clash of Champions in 2017.