WWE tease next steps for Drew McIntyre after heel turn

This week's episode of WWE RAW ended with Drew McIntyre turning heel and aligning with The Judgment Day ahead of Survivor Series. While building McIntyre as a villain, the company has dropped hints regarding the next steps for the Scotsman.

The main event of this week's episode of WWE RAW saw Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes team up to challenge Damian Priest and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Adam Pearce tried his best to keep the rest of Judgment Day from interfering by banning all men who were involved in the War Game match from ringside.

Even though all of The Judgment Day was banned from ringside, it looked like Mami had other plans. The match ended when Drew McIntyre appeared and hit Jey Uso with the Claymore Kick, allowing Balor to capitalize and pin him to retain the titles.

The show came to a close with Drew McIntyre and Rhea Ripley shaking hands, marking McIntyre's alliance with The Judgment Day. Now, WWE, through their Twitter handle, has teased the Scottish Warrior going back to his previous entrance theme.

What happened on WWE RAW after Drew McIntyre turned heel?

This week's episode of the red brand came to an end with McIntyre and Ripley shaking hands on the entrance ramp. After the show went off, a dejected Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso addressed the audience in the arena.

The American Nightmare told the fans that the members of The Judgment Day aren't the only ones with friends. He gave the WWE Universe a spoiler alert and told them that he and Jey have friends, too.

The crowd jumped on the hint and started chanting Randy Orton's name in speculation as the two made their way to the back.

