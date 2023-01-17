WWE teases Hurt Business' potential return following a massive upset on RAW

On the latest episode of RAW, the company teased that the Hurt Business may get back together following a loss at the hands of The Street Profits.

The Street Profits took on Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander tonight on the red brand in tag-team action. But before that, Hurt Business' former manager MVP appeared in a backstage segment with WWE Superstar Elias, claiming that the 2023 Royal Rumble winner was a done deal and that he would face the mystery challenger later on in the show.

During the contest, Benjamin had a great start for his team. He knocked Montez Ford off before Cedric and Shelton focused on Angelo Dawkins. Later, Ford went all over Cedric and took the latter with a clothesline.

MVP walked out to the ringside to approach Cedric and Benjamin. Following a commercial break, Shelton Benjamin and his tag team partner took control.

During the match's closing moments, MVP struck Dawkins and distracted the referee. However, Dawkins reversed the cover and picked up a three-count, capturing a huge win for The Street Profits.

In addition, MVP and Bobby Lashley also had an encounter last week on Monday Night RAW as the two fist-bumped for a potential comeback from the heel faction.

