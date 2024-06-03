WWE teases major Judgment Day confrontation ahead of RAW

WWE has seemingly teased a confrontation between members of The Judgment Day tonight on RAW. The heel faction has not been on the same page in recent weeks and Dominik Mysterio has made some interesting decisions.

Liv Morgan injured Rhea Ripley a few weeks ago, forcing her to relinquish the Women's World Championship, and Dominik inadvertently helped Liv win matches against Becky Lynch. The 29-year-old gave Mysterio a kiss after last week's main event of RAW, and The Judgment Day member appeared unhappy with it.

The promotion has shared a new video on Instagram of The Judgment Day arriving at the arena for tonight's show. Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh appear to be cordial in the video, but the caption on the post seemingly hints that there could be some kind of confrontation later tonight.

"#TheJudgmentDay have a lot to talk about tonight… 👀😮‍💨 #WWERaw."

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley's title reign unfortunately came to an end due to an injury. Becky Lynch held the Women's World Championship for a short period of time before dropping it to Liv Morgan last weekend at King and Queen of the Ring.

WWE star Rhea Ripley claims Liv Morgan turned down the chance to be in The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley disclosed that she offered Liv Morgan a spot in The Judgment Day but she turned it down multiple times.

During a fan Q&A moderated by Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, The Eradicator shared that she wanted Liv Morgan to join the faction. However, she noted that Morgan denied the request every time she asked because she was stubborn.

"You know, I've put the offer out to Liv before, and she's denied it every single time. So I think that's more of a Liv Morgan question than a Rhea Ripley question because I have tried, but she's really stubborn," said Rhea Ripley.

You can check out the video below:

Morgan will be appearing on tonight's episode of WWE RAW to comment on locking lips with Dirty Dom last week. It will be fascinating to see what she has to say about the controversial moment and how The Judgment Day will react later tonight.

