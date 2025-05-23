WWE teases major return ahead of SmackDown

WWE dropped a major return tease ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown. The upcoming show will feature a WWE Tag Team Championship match between the Street Profits and Fraxiom.

Ad

Ahead of SmackDown, the company shared a video of General Manager Nick Aldis previewing tonight's show. At the end of the clip, the camera pans to an illustration of Cody Rhodes and stays on him before ending. The American Nightmare has not been seen since he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. You can check out the video in the post below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

John Cena defeated Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 after popular rapper Travis Scott got involved in the match. There have been rumors recently that Scott was training to compete in a match alongside The Cenation Leader.

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Rhodes had captured the Undisputed WWE Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL and held the title for a year before dropping it to John Cena last month at The Show of Shows.

Ad

Bill Apter suggests Cody Rhodes turn heel on WWE television

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested an interesting idea for Cody Rhodes on SmackDown.

Rhodes is one of the biggest babyfaces on the roster, but some fans decided to cheer for John Cena at WrestleMania 41. The 48-year-old turned heel after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match earlier this year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter discussed a potential heel turn for Cody Rhodes. He noted that Rhodes would not get cheers as a heel and compared him to John Cena and United States Champion Jacob Fatu:

Ad

"You know Cody, if he turns heel, he would not be a heel that fans would cheer for like John Cena and Jacob Fatu. You have heels that are being cheered, but I think Cody, if he turned heel, would actually be a heel. He'd be booed." [15:33 onwards]

You can check out Bill Apter's comments in the video below:

Ad

There are also two Money in the Bank qualifying matches scheduled for tonight's episode of SmackDown. Only time will tell if Cody Rhodes will make his return also.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More