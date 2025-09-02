WWE teases massive new alliance for Rhea Ripley

WWE teased a massive new alliance for Rhea Ripley today on social media. The Eradicator was not booked for a match at Clash in Paris this past Sunday night in France.LA Knight and Jey Uso teamed up to battle The Vision's Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in the main event of last night's episode of WWE RAW. Reed and Breakker emerged victorious and attempted to attack Main Event Jey following the match. Jimmy Uso showed up to rescue his brother, and the heels retreated to end the show.After RAW went off the air, Rhea Ripley came down to the ring and showed her support for The Usos and LA Knight. Ripley and The Megastar seemingly teased an alliance by dancing in the ring, and the promotion shared a clip of their interaction today on Instagram. You can check it out in the post below.&quot;Okayyyyy @reallaknight and @rhearipley_wwe 🤝🔥&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRipley challenged IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at Evolution 2025 last month. Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during the match to become the new Women's World Champion.However, she recently had to relinquish the title due to her pregnancy, and RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced that IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer would be battling for the vacant title at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.Vince Russo blasts WWE for how Rhea Ripley is booked on RAWWrestling legend Vince Russo recently criticized WWE for how Rhea Ripley is booked on RAW.Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo questioned what the company was doing with Ripley and suggested that she wasn't coming off as a star as of late.&quot;Bro, I swear to God. I'm watching this, and is it just me, or are they turning Rhea Ripley into a regular person? Remember, they had the vignette last week with her and IYO SKY, where I literally thought they were gonna kiss. I really thought there were. I was waiting for that. And then here, she's got no crazy makeup. She's tame. What are we doing with her? I don't understand it,&quot; said Vince Russo. Chris 🩸🃏 @RipleyRelevancyLINKRhea Ripley got so much aura WOWOnly time will tell what the company has planned for Ripley in the weeks ahead on RAW.