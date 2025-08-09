WWE Teases New Faction Involving Current Champion on SmackDown

This week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw WWE hint at a brand new faction via a backstage segment. It involves a major star potentially turning heel.Six days after successfully defending her WWE Women's Championship, Tiffany Stratton was being interviewed backstage by Cathy Kelley. She was interrupted by Jade Cargill, who lost to The Buff Barbie at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The Storm claimed she would beat Stratton for the title next time.Kiana James then appeared alongside Women's United States Champion Giulia. She offered Cargill her business card, teasing an alliance between the three of them. The former AEW star initially rejected her advances and even gave away the card to Michin, who wants a United States Title shot for herself.Despite it looking like Jade Cargill wants nothing to do with Kiana James' alliance with Giulia, she could eventually turn to the recently returned manager if her fortunes on SmackDown don't change soon. Michin may be a part of this potential faction as well, as long as there aren't issues between her and Giulia.Why Jade Cargill Could Turn Heel on WWE SmackDownHaving been so close to the top of the mountain on SmackDown, Jade Cargill could use some help to finally dethrone Tiffany Stratton. While she did win the Queen of the Ring tournament, her most successful period in WWE so far came when she was part of a team.Cargill and Bianca Belair won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship two times in 2024, suggesting that The Storm could taste more success when she isn't alone. This realisation may lead to a heel turn soon, which would be the first of her WWE career.It can be argued that Jade Cargill is better as a villain, given her impressive run in AEW, where she looked like a megastar at all times. A character change on SmackDown might do wonders for The Storm, with Giulia and Kiana James by her side.