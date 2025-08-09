WWE SmackDown - Best and Worst - Brock Lesnar already gone, absent superstar finally getting pushed?

WWE Friday Night SmackDown has come and passed. Tonight's show took place live in Montreal with a big and excited crowd. The question is, did the Sports Entertainment juggernaut deliver a good show?It was the first edition of the blue brand following the insane 2025 SummerSlam, which featured massive surprises. It is also the first SmackDown to start setting up Clash in Paris later this month.All in all, though, SmackDown was a very mixed bag. Some aspects of the show were quite good, but some decisions made were not. In fact, some of the choices made were downright head-scratching or, at the very least, led to some plodding parts of the program.This article will take a look at some of the highs and lows from SmackDown tonight. This includes Brock Lesnar's status in the company, an absent name back in a storyline, and The MFT's running wild.Below are the best and worst moments of WWE SmackDown tonight.Worst: There was too much MFT on WWE SmackDownThe MFT's were all over WWE SmackDown [Credit: WWE.com]The MFTs were all over WWE Friday Night SmackDown. It started with a tag team match. Talla Tonga and JC Mateo teamed up to take on The Motor City Machine Guns. In the end, Talla and JC defeated the injured Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin.From there, Solo Sikoa cut a promo in the middle of the ring, wanting competition. WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis interrupted and revealed Solo's opponent for the night: Sami Zayn.While Zayn won the bout, this was still too much of The MFTs for one night. The act is solid, but their matches aren't perfect. Keeping them to one match or segment per night is much preferred. Otherwise, the show becomes a bit of a slog.Best: Carmelo Hayes' story is finally back onCarmelo Hayes is back on WWE television and seemingly back in a storyline. It all started when he went to request a title shot from Nick Aldis, only to bump into The Miz instead.The A-Lister tried to buddy up to Melo, but Hayes was annoyed that The Miz had ditched him for weeks. They made up, and the former WWE Champion revealed they have a tag team match on WWE SmackDown next week. He also seemed to try to prevent Melo from getting a United States Championship opportunity, and potentially lied to Hayes about discussing it with Aldis.This is excellent news. Fans have made it clear that they want Carmelo Hayes to be used more, and now he's back in a storyline. Not only that, but it appears he may soon turn babyface. This was a great move, and hopefully it leads to a sustained push.Worst: Logan Paul wrestling John Cena in Paris instead of Brock LesnarLogan Paul and Jelly Roll at SummerSlam [Credit: The company's official website]John Cena cut a great promo to kick off SmackDown. It was another passionate babyface speech that the fans ate up. From there, he was interrupted by Logan Paul.The Maverick had the complete opposite reaction. The fans mercilessly booed him and chanted vulgarities in his direction. It was actually very good and even led to a tag team match later in the night. There is a big problem with this booking decision, however.Triple H and his creative team booked Logan Paul vs. John Cena for Clash in Paris, and Brock Lesnar was nowhere to be seen. Why? Brock was set up to battle John after the attack on SummerSlam. Is it being delayed until Survivor Series in November? That could be a long wait, and it is disappointing regardless of how extended it may be.Best: Drew McIntyre was a major threat and destroyed Cody RhodesThe main event of Friday Night SmackDown was a big one. Cody Rhodes teamed up with John Cena to take on the dynamic duo of Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.The match was fine, albeit not long, and ended in disqualification. The most interesting part was what happened after. Logan Paul and John Cena began fighting, which allowed McIntyre to brutalize Cody Rhodes.The Scottish Psychopath nailed a devastating Claymore into the announce table that was visually incredible. This beatdown seemingly sets up an Undisputed WWE Championship match between the two. Needless to say, the setup of Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes is an excellent booking decision by Triple H, and the attack played out perfectly. McIntyre is finally a major threat again.