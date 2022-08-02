WWE seemingly teases the return of Sasha Banks and Naomi for tonight's RAW

The wrestling world has been abuzz after reports emerged stating that Sasha Banks and Naomi have reached an agreement to return to WWE. The sports entertainment giant has added fuel to the fire with a recent Twitter post.

At SummerSlam, former NXT Superstar Dakota Kai made a shocking return after being released in April. She joined forces with Bayley and Iyo Sky (formerly Io Shirai) to form a new trio. Fan speculation is that the person behind her return was none other than the new Head of Creative and EVP of Talent Relations, Triple H.

This has fueled the hype of a possible return for Sasha Banks and Naomi. WWE even teased both stars' return by referencing them in a recent tweet:

"With #SummerSlam in the rearview, who will make the biggest statement tonight on #WWERaw?"

"Rearview" is the name of Naomi's finisher, and The Boss calls her finishing move the "Bank Statement."

That's not all, as WWE Shop is having a sales discount and the coupon code is "walkout," which is what Boss N' Glow did on the May 16th episode of RAW.

Paige believes that Sasha Banks and Naomi will return to WWE now that Triple H is in charge

Former WWE Superstar Paige thinks that Boss N Glow will make a comeback now that The Game is the Head of Creative. The Anti-Diva noted that they were a big part of the women's revolution.

She expressed the following at the Starrcast V media scrum:

"She's a big part of it [the women's evolution]. Everyone loves Sasha Banks, right? The Four Horsewomen, in general, are such a big part of the women's revolution. I think she'll be back. Now with Hunter in charge and taking the reigns, just SummerSlam in general showed how much WWE has changed overnight...Eventually, Sasha and Naomi, hopefully, will come back," said Paige.

The Anti-Diva also revealed that she'd love to wrestle The Blue Print if she finally gets medically cleared to compete again. The WWE Universe will go nuts if Banks and Naomi show up on RAW tonight.

Do you think Boss N Glow will return tonight? Sound off in the comments below!

