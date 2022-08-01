"She'll be back" - 3-time champion thinks Sasha Banks will return to WWE now that Triple H is in charge

Former WWE Superstar Paige has opined that Sasha Banks will eventually return to the company now that Vince McMahon is no longer in control.

The Boss and her tag team partner Naomi were deemed unprofessional by the higher-ups after walking out of RAW before their main event match on May 16th. The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, which they won at WrestleMania 38, was vacated after the incident.

During a recent appearance on the Starrcast V media scrum (via SEScoops), Paige stated that Sasha Banks was a big part of the women's evolution and believes that the latter could return to WWE with Triple H as the new head of creative.

"She's a big part of it [the women's evolution]. Everyone loves Sasha Banks, right? The Four Horsewomen, in general, are such a big part of the women's revolution. I think she'll be back. Now with Hunter in charge and taking the reigns, just SummerSlam in general showed how much WWE has changed overnight," Paige noted.

The former Divas Champion added:

"I don't think anyone has 100% been happy with a pay-per-view in a long time, but people were walking about from SummerSlam like, 'holy sh*t, this is a turning point.' Eventually, Sasha and Naomi, hopefully, will come back," she said. (H/T Fightful)

Triple H became the Head of Creative and Talent Relations after Vince McMahon retired from WWE a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, Stephanie McMahon became the Chairwoman and Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.

Paige says she'd like to face Sasha Banks if she returns to the ring

The former Divas Champion was forced to retire from in-ring competition several years ago due to a neck injury. She parted ways with WWE last month after her contract expired.

When asked who she'd like to face if she ever becomes medically cleared to compete, Paige responded with Sasha Banks and AEW wrestler Britt Baker.

"I feel if I come back, I would love to face Sasha, because it's a built in storyline, and she's a fantastic wrestler. I would love to face Britt Baker. I think she's incredible. I have to be careful and I still have that mind block right now, but eventually, for the right time and person, I'll definitely have a match for sure," she said.(H/T Fightful)

At SummerSlam, Dakota Kai returned to WWE after being released several months ago. This has led to speculations that there is a chance that both Sasha and Naomi could also make a comeback someday. However, nothing is confirmed as of now.

