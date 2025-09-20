  • home icon
  WWE teasing beloved team has been split after more than four months absence due to injury

WWE teasing beloved team has been split after more than four months absence due to injury

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Sep 20, 2025 05:58 GMT
It appears the team may be done (Credit: WWE.com)
It appears the team may be done (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE teased that a beloved tag team may have ended. One of the stars needed medical attention, but the other star is still not back from injury.

Kit Wilson was seen alone on WWE SmackDown tonight. The star is usually a part of the Pretty Deadly team, and the two together have proven to be an inseparable and tightly knit unit. While they have not been overly successful in their recent chase of the WWE Tag Team Championship, they have held the tag titles before, in NXT UK once, and NXT twice. Unfortunately, similar success has not been found for them on the main roster.

also-read-trending Trending

Kit Wilson was alone tonight on SmackDown in the office of Nick Aldis. He was speaking to the General Manager about the issues surrounding SmackDown and toxic masculinity, among other things. The fact that he was alone was not even addressed. Given that there has been no sign of Elton Prince in a while, with him being rumored to be injured, this was strange. On top of that, it seemed like he was hinting at a singles run of his own while speaking to Damian Priest.

Priest ended up attacking him in the office and demolished the star. It left Wilson down, and Nick Aldis had to call for medical attention for the star. It seems that Pretty Deadly may have split up, but further confirmation is awaited.

Kit Wilson and Elton Prince last teamed up in WWE more than four months ago

While Kit Wilson has been consistently appearing on Main Event, Elton Prince was injured back on May 2. They faced Fraxiom, and Prince seemed to be hurt and was unsteady.

Since that match, they have not teamed together again. Wilson has competed on Speed and elsewhere, but it seems that Prince is still not back, with Prince appearing alone tonight, he may not be back soon after all.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

