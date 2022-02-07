WWE teasing two huge WrestleMania 38 matches at upcoming live events

Is WWE giving us a sneak peek into the card for WrestleMania 38?

Beyond the two big championship matches that were decided via the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble winners, not much is known about what to expect at this year's 'Mania. But perhaps that changed this weekend.

John Pollock of POST Wrestling revealed that the following matches were advertised on a commercial Friday night during SmackDown for WWE's upcoming Live Event in Toronto, Canada, on March 27, which is mere days before WrestleMania 38.

Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

If the WWE Championship remains on RAW following the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, we could be looking at a star-studded triple threat match for the WWE Championship.

John Pollock @iamjohnpollock During SmackDown, the following matches were listed for the Toronto house show on 3/27:



*Lashley vs. Rollins vs. Styles



*Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair During SmackDown, the following matches were listed for the Toronto house show on 3/27:*Lashley vs. Rollins vs. Styles*Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

Will Elimination Chamber make the WrestleMania 38 card a lot more clear?

Becky Lynch will likely retain her RAW Women's Championship over WWE Hall of Famer Lita at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event later this month. If she does, perhaps her match will also be a triple threat as she'll have to contend with two former champions in Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

For now, this is the official card at the moment for WWE WrestleMania 38:

Roman Reigns defends the WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar

Charlotte Flair defends the SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey

The Showcase of the Immortals takes place over two nights this year, on April 2 and 3, at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. If you can't attend the event live, you can catch it on Peacock or the WWE Network internationally.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on these WWE Live Event matches before WrestleMania? Do you think this is giving us a sneak peek at the card for WWE's biggest show of the year? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Who came up with the outrageous idea of Vince McMahon soiling his pants? More details right here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman

LIVE POLL Q. Will the WWE Championship still be on RAW following the Elimination Chamber event? Yes No 40 votes so far