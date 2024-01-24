WWE is testing major superstar's fandom ahead of potential World Heavyweight Title match at WrestleMania, believes Matt Morgan

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes WWE is testing CM Punk's fandom ahead of WrestleMania 40.

The Best in the World returned to the Stamford-based company at Survivor Series: WarGames. He has since signed an exclusive contract with Monday Night RAW and declared for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. Over the past few weeks, Punk had heated confrontations with the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan claimed WWE was testing Punk's fandom by having him confront the three top superstars:

"It's my favorite part about him [Punk]. Like I look forward to all his promos. I just, part of me tonight though was like, it's probably me overthinking being a Punk fan, so, immediately they threw him in these very personal one-on-one promos with three very strong promos in Seth, Drew, who in my opinion still has the best, which is saying something because Cody's was a banger, and Cody Rhodes, who's arguably the best promo or at least top three in my opinion. But almost like, I don't think they're testing him but at the same time, they're really testing his fandom of his fans. They really are," he said. [15:44 - 16:27]

Will CM Punk win the WWE Men's Royal Rumble?

Matt Morgan predicted the winners of the upcoming Royal Rumble matches during a previous episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast. He speculated that Bayley would win the Women's Royal Rumble.

Meanwhile, the former WWE Superstar believes CM Punk will emerge victorious in the Men's Royal Rumble before challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40:

"[Matt, have you given this thought?] Punk. CM Punk. [Punk for the men's Rumble?] Yeah," he said.

In addition to CM Punk, several top superstars have declared for the Men's Royal Rumble, including Gunther, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Cody Rhodes.

