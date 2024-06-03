WWE thanks popular star for preventing brutal assault on RAW

WWE has thanked a popular star for putting a stop to a 38-year-old's madness last week on RAW. A veteran has recently turned heel and caused major issues within his faction.

Alpha Academy's Chad Gable has become obsessed with capturing the Intercontinental Championship and is not concerned with how many friendships he ruins along the way. Last week on the red brand, Otis lost to Bronson Reed in a singles match. Gable took off his belt and attempted to whip the former Money in the Bank contract winner after the match but Maxxine Dupri stopped him.

Gable responded by kicking her out of the ring as the crowd loudly booed him. The promotion's official Instagram account thanked Maxxine Dupri today for stopping Gable as seen in the post below:

"Thank you, @maxxinedupri! ✌️"

Zelina Vega was originally supposed to participate in the Queen of the Ring Tournament this year but the Latino World Order member was ruled out due to injury. Maxxine Dupri replaced the RAW star but was defeated by Shayna Baszler in the first round of the tournament.

WWE RAW star Maxxine Dupri claims she will never leave Alpha Academy

Maxxine Dupri's loyalty to Alpha Academy may be tested following what happened last week on WWE RAW. The 27-year-old recently claimed she would be in the faction until she dies but that no longer may be the case.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Dupri was asked if she would ever consider joining Gunther's Imperium faction. She claimed to have no interest in doing so and added that she hopes to be a part of Alpha Academy for the rest of her life.

"No I would literally never, period. No especially not for Imperium, oh my god. It's just like ugh [gags]. No, literally no. I have no other words, no. I am literally Alpha Academy to my core till I die," said Dupri. [1:30 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Maxxine Dupri has only competed in 20 matches so far during her WWE career and has a bright future with the company. It will be interesting to see what lies for her in the weeks ahead on WWE RAW.

