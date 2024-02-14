WWE: The Undertaker reacts to Triple H's big announcement

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently shared his reaction to the major announcement made by Triple H ahead of Friday Night SmackDown.

The Game revealed a first look at "The Undertaker's Graveyard Escape," a chilling attraction coming to Saudi Arabia's WWE Experience on February 16th. This spooky experience was teased months ago at Crown Jewel 2023.

The short video hints at what awaits: The Deadman's signature voice echoes through the scene in the background, even mentioning a past WrestleMania foe, CM Punk, Ric Flair, Sycho Sid, and more.

Responding to Triple H's tweet, the 58-year-old legend shared that having witnessed The Undertaker's Graveyard Escape firsthand, he was left awestruck and expressed anticipation for its public unveiling:

Check out The Deadman's tweet below:

"I’ve had a chance to see it firsthand and it’s incredible! Can’t wait for everyone to see it as well.," he wrote.

The Undertaker breaks silence on The Rock, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' situation for WWE WrestleMania 40

After Cody Rhodes chose Roman Reigns for the main event of WrestleMania 40, things turned wild at the media event in Las Vegas. The two men fired shots at each other until The Rock stepped in and slapped The American Nightmare for insulting his Samoan ancestors.

The real-life cousins also dropped cuss words and told The Game to take care of Rhodes. However, on WWE SmackDown, the Chief Content Officer seemingly took shots at Dwayne Johnson for turning heel and announced that Rhodes vs Reigns is going down at The Showcase of the Immortals.

The Undertaker, speaking on his podcast, Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, shared his opinion on the hottest drama involving The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and The Tribal Chief:

"There'd be that side of me that says this good for business (Rock vs. Reigns). I mean this is the biggest star (Dwayne Johnson) in the world, right? But I (Cody Rhodes) am the one that goes out and grinds every weekend of every year. Man, that's what makes everything so cool, that's what makes it real...It's unfortunate like I said but man WrestleMania is going to be fire," he said.

Checkout the full video below:

Last week on SmackDown, The Bloodline's Paul Heyman told Triple H that he would show up on this week's show along with Reigns and Rock. The Samoan stars appearing on the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown will likely reveal what WWE has planned for The Rock ahead of WrestleMania 40.

What did you think of The Undertaker reacting to Triple H's big WWE announcement? Sound off in the comments section below.