WWE threatened to fire 43-year-old star over a harmless tweet about Hugh Jackman

Former WWE Superstar recently shared a surprising story wherein the company threatened to fire him. The superstar in question at the time tweeted that Hugh Jackman might have fractured his jaw during a storyline over a decade ago, apparently rubbing the company the wrong way.

Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) was released from WWE in September 2023. Back in 2011, The Wolverine actor made a guest appearance, hosting an episode of Monday Night RAW. During a match between Ziggler and Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona), Jackman jumped in and punched the former Intercontinental Champion, costing him the win.

Trying to hype up their on-screen feud, the former United States Champion tweeted that Hugh Jackman might have broken his jaw. Speaking on an episode of the Going Postl podcast, Nic Nemeth revealed that the tweet caused a stir, and WWE almost fired him.

However, the Stamford-based promotion did not want the bad publicity of a fake injury, so they made Ziggler delete the tweet despite the now-43-year-old star being totally fine. The IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion said:

"The next day (after moment with Hugh Jackman on Raw), I said, ‘I have to go for x-rays. I may have a slight fractured jaw’ and by the time the next morning came around, I was being threatened with being fired from WWE because I had lied and TMZ was calling them to check on it and I go, ‘I’m just trying to protect the storyline.'" (H/T: POST Wrestling)

Nic Nemeth explains what AEW must do with former WWE star Sasha Banks

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) debuted in Tony Khan's AEW on Dynamite at the Big Business event this past weekend. The former SmackDown Women's Champion received a massive pop from the crowd.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Nic Nemeth discussed that All Elite Wrestling must book The CEO as a heel in her current run in the promotion:

"There's a very real cockiness to Mercedes, that you can just see in her eye. She's a natural heel, but when you're a superstar, and you're over, and everybody's cheering for you, and everybody's talking about you, it doesn't matter," he said.

It remains to be seen who could be the very first challenger of The Legit Boss in Tony Khan's promotion or if she will aim at the Women's World Championship.

