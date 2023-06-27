WWE titleholder sends a message after a debut loss on RAW

During the latest episode of RAW, WWE Superstar Finn Balor took on NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. The up-and-coming star has now commented on his first outing on the red brand.

Carmelo Hayes faced off against The Judgment Day member in a one-on-one contest. Unfortunately for the 28-year-old star, he lost on his debut. Hayes is now scheduled to lock horns with Baron Corbin on NXT Gold Rush Week Two. Meanwhile, Finn Balor will aim to dethrone Seth Rollins as the World Heavyweight Champion at Money in the Bank on July 1.

Following his defeat, the NXT Champion took to Twitter and described his RAW debut as a "dream come true" situation. He expressed optimism about his future despite falling short against The Prince.

"Debuted on #WWERAW Gotta let it sink in… Dream come true. Win or loss, still HIM," Hayes wrote.

Carmelo Hayes became the NXT Champion for the first time by defeating Bron Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver 2023.

Dutch Mantell thinks WWE Superstar Finn Balor will be kicked out of The Judgment Day

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell suggested that Finn Balor may not be a part of The Judgment Day for long. Mantell said that Balor might not be able to beat Seth Rollins at WWE Money in the Bank, which could be the reason behind his exit from the faction.

"Not no, but hell no. He's not beating Seth. But what they'll do, I think, they'll add Damian Priest and build on their dissension because it looks like Finn may not be for long in that group. They'll need a reason for him to be out, and this will be a great reason, and they could kind of continue it after Dominik's match, too. I mean, it starts here, and then it goes to the next match, where they don't get along, and then the next match with Cody, that's when you get the fireworks."

Finn Balor and Seth Rollins are embroiled in a heated feud and are expected to put on a stellar match in London this Saturday.

Who do you think will win between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins? Let us know in the comments section below.

