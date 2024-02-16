WWE Tough Enough winner Josh Bredl reveals he almost died

Josh Bredl recently opened up about the life-saving surgery he underwent after suffering from severe stomach pain.

Bredl is best known to WWE fans as the winner of Tough Enough in 2015. The 33-year-old was renamed Bronson Matthews in WWE's NXT developmental system before leaving the company in 2017.

In an interview with Developmentally Speaking, Bredl revealed how doctors saved his life after he was left struggling to walk:

"I ended up having this life-saving surgery. I had to get an exploratory laparotomy. One day I ended up going to the hospital. I was feeling crazy for weeks, so I went to the hospital. Stomach was killing me. They sent me home. Two days later I could barely walk. I'm like about to die, it's over with, so I had to go back to the hospital. They're like, 'You're septic.' They cut my horse belly open, like big zipper, boom, and they saved my life." [29:45 – 30:13]

In the same interview, Bredl confirmed he is willing to wrestle again if the right offer comes along.

Josh Bredl explains how he adjusted his lifestyle

After undergoing surgery, the former WWE talent had an "awakening" and decided to switch to a vegan diet.

Although nobody advised the lifestyle change, Josh Bredl knew going vegan was the right decision for his body:

"I was at the hospital for like 15 days and then after that I had a huge awakening again, like another awakening, and I've been vegan since then. Not like a pure suggestion from a doctor or anything, but when I was in college I studied kinesiology science, got a minor in sports nutrition, so I'm highly aware of how to formulate a body and what's good and what's not good." [30:13 – 30:39]

Bredl also opened up about the time he was kicked out of the locker room following a controversial social media post.

