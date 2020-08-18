WWE trademarks multiple NXT UK Superstar names

WWE has applied to trademark the in-ring names of several WWE NXT UK Superstars.

On August 10, 2020, WWE filed trademarks for the following WWE NXT UK Superstars with the United States Patent and Trademark Office:

Joe Coffey

Mark Coffey

Sam Stoker

Lewis Howley

WWE has filed the trademarks for the NXT UK Superstars with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the following purposes:

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

When will NXT UK return?

NXT UK television tapings and live events have been definitely postponed since March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Television tapings of RAW, SmackDown and NXT in the United States have been able to proceed. However in the UK, due to Government guidance and the subsequent lockdown, WWE have been unable to continue taping episodes of NXT UK.

However, it was reported by SportsKeeda's Gary Cassidy in June that WWE does have "tentative plans" on taping content for NXT UK in the coming months.

NXT UK Superstars have continued to work during the break between television tapings. It has been reported that NXT UK talent has been utilizing video calling software to complete acting seminars and "skull sessions."

With certain lockdown measures easing in the United Kingdom, it could be assumed that we will hear some news about NXT UK's future in the coming weeks.

When do you think NXT UK will return to our television screens?