WWE tentatively planning on taping NXT UK shows within "two months" [Exclusive]

There's been uncertainty surrounding NXT UK's future - but plans are still in place to return

We could see WWE tape "empty arena" NXT UK shows "within two months"

WWE plans for NXT UK to resume taping content shortly

There have been a lot of conflicting reports surrounding the future of NXT UK over the weekend, but WWE are still planning on taping content for the show within the next two months, Government-permitting, I am told.

While WWE have been able to continue running live shows across the pond with RAW and SmackDown, emanating from the Performance Center, and NXT from Full Sail, on a weekly basis, things in the UK have ground to a halt with NXT UK unable to run shows due to Government guidance and a subsequent lockdown as a result of Covid-19.

Last month, I revealed how NXT UK talents have been "working" during said lockdown - utilising video calling software to further their development - something which was confirmed by Triple H on the post-NXT TakeOver: In Your House media call.

I also revealed how WWE were planning on taping NXT UK content as soon as it was safe to do so. As of the time of writing, I'm told this is still the plan - and that it'll happen within two months, so long as the UK Government allows it.

The former - regarding Skull Sessions and acting seminars - was confirmed by Triple H in a media call.



The latter has been corroborated to an extent in interviews with talents.



I know a lot has changed this week. As far as I’m aware, that plan hasn’t. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 28, 2020

As most people will be able to deduce, the events wouldn't involve fans being in attendance, and would be "empty arena" shows as such, with WWE cancelling all NXT UK events, including the scheduled Glasgow shows on July 24-25th.

While I can't confirm which venue would host such tapings, WWE do have a UK Performance Center in Brentwood, Essex, and have previously hosted matches in the BT Sport Studios - so speculation is obviously rife regarding those two locations as potential host venues.

In terms of venues, I haven’t heard anything personally.



Of course theres a UK Performance Center in Brentwood, and matches have happened in BT Sport Studios in the past - but I’ve not heard anything specific on venues. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 28, 2020

WWE to resume NXT UK tapings

Advertisement

At the end of my report last month on how NXT UK Superstars are "training" at home via Zoom calls nicknamed "Skull Session" and online acting seminars, courtesy of WWE, I revealed how talents on the brand were desperate to return to the ring, and would do so when it is deemed safe by the UK Government.

I was told around two weeks ago that there is a tentative plan in place for tapings to resume, minus a crowd, within two months. Something which was mentioned in an interview with Noam Dar as he said "within six weeks" would be ideal, but reiterated that he would be ready to go tomorrow.

"It's hard to set a time of when we'll actually be competing back in the ring. Hopefully... Hoping in the next six weeks maybe, that would be an ideal situation."

Shortly beforehand, we also spoke with Dave Mastiff about the potential return of NXT UK. You can watch that video below.

Meanwhile, Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT reiterated earlier today that he was "emphatically" told how WWE are not looking at cancelling NXT UK any time soon.

Two things:



Tessa Blanchard likely landing spot is WWE at this point. Still early, but there’s only obvious interest from WWE right now I’m told.



I’m also told WWE are not looking at cancelling NXT UK in the short term/near future. Pretty emphatically, too. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) June 28, 2020