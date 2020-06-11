WWE cancels NXT UK tapings in Glasgow [Exclusive]

NXT UK now has only one event scheduled, with no tapings set to take place beforehand.

The two events in Glasgow, which were scheduled for July, have been cancelled

NXT UK's Glasgow tapings have been cancelled

In not wholly unsurprising news, WWE have cancelled their upcoming tapings in Glasgow - set for July. The cancellation means that only one NXT UK event is currently scheduled - the rescheduled NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin.

NXT UK had held off on officially cancelling the dates in Glasgow - set for July 24th and 25th - but Ticketmaster changed the status of the events earlier today to "cancelled", and after reaching out to WWE, I can exclusively confirm that the events will no longer take place.

The status of NXT UK

While every NXT UK taping has now been cancelled, I was recently able to exclusively confirm how WWE Superstars in the UK are continuing to work during lockdown with WWE facilitating online acting seminars and 'Skull Sessions' - which see WWE Superstars use online video calling to dissect and analyse their matches with NXT UK's training team, including NXT General Manager William Regal.

Triple H recently confirmed on a conference call I was part of that this is also mirrored across the pond, with NXT's traditional training facilities not being used to their usual capacity currently.

The Game also revealed how WWE are looking to resume taping NXT UK content as soon as it's safe to do so - which was reiterated by Dave Mastiff in our recent interview as he joked that "empty arena" shows would only involve him performing in front of seven less people than his lowest attendance before joining WWE.

"I think there's a plan going forward that, as soon as it is safe for us to return to work and provide content, and I believe we absolutely will."

WWE's future in the UK

While WWE's NXT UK tapings have all been cancelled, WWE Live is set to return to the UK this October for the tour which was originally scheduled to take place in April.

The rescheduled tour dates are as follows:

October 4th - Sun - Birmingham - Birmingham Arena

October 5th - Mon - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

October 6th - Tue - Sheffield - FlyDSA Arena

October 7th - Wed - Glasgow - SSE Hydro

October 9th - Fri - SmackDown - London - The O2 Arena

While these dates and NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin are still scheduled to take place at the moment, it's worth noting that the situation regarding gatherings in the UK is still uncertain - with the lockdown restrictions only easing over the past few weeks.

We, at Sportskeeda, will keep you updated with WWE's situation with regards to UK events as and when further information is available.