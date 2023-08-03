Chief Content Officer Triple H gave his reaction to the new blockbuster record-breaking WrestleMania 39's $215,000,00 economic figures.

This year's Showcase of the Immortals was held in the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, with a crowd capacity of 161,892 fans attending the two-night extravaganza.

The WrestleMania 39 card included some major bouts like Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair, John Cena vs. Austin Theory, and Edge vs. Finn Balor, among many others.

Recently, the company shared a study conducted by Applied Analysis, stating that this year's WrestleMania generated over $215 million in economic impact for the LA region.

The following statistics marked a new benchmark breaking last year's $206.5 million record in economic impact for the Dallas region.

The 14-time World Champion took to Twitter to thank the WWE Universe, who made their presence for the "unprecedented weekend."

"Another company record for a blockbuster [WrestleMania] 39. Thank you to each and every member of the [WWE Universe] who made their way to Los Angeles for an unprecedented weekend," he wrote.

Vince Russo explained why Triple H won't treat Cody Rhodes like John Cena

Under the new leadership of the Hall of Famer, Cody Rhodes has become one of the top rising babyfaces in World Wrestling Entertainment.

A similar situation was witnessed when John Cena was a full-time wrestler and carried the company for almost a decade. The Leader of Cenation zeroed in on expectations of WWE and overshadowed the company's popularity.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo recollected an old statement of Triple H allegedly claiming that WWE wouldn't go the extra mile with any other superstar.

"What did Triple H say, what Triple H say? There ain't going to be another John Cena. He said it. If anybody on that entire roster thought they were bigger than the business, who would you say it is, Cody Rhodes? I'm telling you, bro, I'm telling you," Russo said.

Earlier this year, John Cena uplifted and put over The American Nightmare on an episode of RAW. Only time will tell if the Chief Content Officer is ready to kick up the notch with Rhodes as the face of the company.

