WWE is trying to directly bury a veteran's pro wrestling career; Vince Russo explains why (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently talked about an interesting choice that the Stamford-based promotion has made over the last few years, regarding the career of Chris Benoit. According to Russo, there is a specific reason why the company wants to strike Benoit's name from its history, and it is not what most think.

Benoit is infamous for being the perpetrator of a double murder and suic*de which involved his wife and son. However, what many tend to forget, according to Russo, was WWE's alleged indirect involvement in the regrettable matter. After the shocking incident, reports of Benoit having suffered brain damage through his exploits in the ring were in circulation, but Russo thinks it was never as well explored as it should have been.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the veteran explained that since Benoit's brain damage purportedly came from his work in the ring, the company wanted to erase his name from history to avoid repercussions. He stated:

"Obviously, what he did was not rational. It was proven he had brain damage. Doctors said that that type of damage could have caused homicide or even suic*de. But then, on the other side of the coin, the fact that that happened (Benoit's concussion) in a wrestling ring on their dime, my God, bro, they wanna absolutely bury the whole entire thing." [14:05 onwards]

Kurt Angle recently talked about his matches with the WWE veteran

According to Kurt Angle, some of the best matches of his career took place when Chris Benoit was his opponent.

Speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Angle stated:

"We would go from the Ankle Lock to the Crippling Crossface, back to the Ankle Lock to the Angle Slam. We had all these different spots in the match that really made it really, really good. I believe that Chris and I might have had the greatest wrestling match of all time at Royal Rumble 2003. That’s how confident I feel about it. If no one’s ever seen it, you got to watch the match. I mean, we barely threw any punches, a couple of kicks. It was all wrestling, and that’s really difficult to do, especially today.” [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

As of now, it remains to be seen if Kurt's comments about Chris Benoit will elicit any response from other WWE veterans as well.

