"Gotta go Uce!" - WWE Twitter humbles Jey Uso after top champion picked Sami Zayn over him on SmackDown

The WWE Universe did not hold back after a backstage segment on SmackDown in which Solo Sikoa picked Sami Zayn over Jey Uso.
The show's opening segment saw Logan Paul trash talk Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman "handle it" on behalf of the Tribal Chief. Sami Zayn also inserted himself into the conversation and got punched by Paul. This caused Jey Uso to burst into laughter before he joined Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in threatening Paul.
Soon, Ricochet walked out for his match against Zayn. Like other Bloodline members, Jey Uso tried to attack Ricochet behind the official's back but got carried away with his plans.
At one point, The Honorary Uce had Ricochet's shoulders pinned to the mat for almost five seconds, but the referee was preoccupied with Jey Uso and did not count the pinfall. This also led to a brief standoff between Zayn and one-half of the tag team champions. In the end, The One and Only picked up a big win over Sami Zayn in front of The Bloodline.
Later in the show, Solo Sikoa was preparing to defend his NXT North American Title against Madcap Moss when Jey Uso offered to back him up. The NXT North American Champion called out Jey Uso for being "off his game" and asked Sami Zayn to accompany him.
The backstage segment sparked a brutal meme fest on Twitter as WWE fans hilariously trolled Jey for not being his brother's first choice. Several fans noted that one-half of The Usos' evident disgust for The Honorary Uce, while others enjoyed Zayn getting the preferential treatment.
But everyone found common ground in appreciating the storyline involving Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and the rest of The Bloodline.
Here are some of the best reactions from WWE fans following the aforementioned backstage segment.
Sami Zayn helped Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown
The newly-crowned NXT North American Champion put his title on the line tonight in a match against Madcap Moss. Solo Sikoa's decision to bring Sami Zayn with him instead of his brothers was surprising, but it paid off well.
The Honorary Uce helped turn the match in Sikoa's favor every time Madcap Moss managed to get the upper hand. Zayn influenced the decision after pulling Sikoa out of harm's way and keeping Moss occupied with the chase until the champion got back on his feet.
In the end, Sikoa successfully defended the NXT North American Championship and celebrated with Sami Zayn as the crowd cheered for them. Zayn has earned the trust of The Bloodline's newest member.
However, Sikos's decision on tonight's show will surely elicit an exciting response from Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown next week. It remains to be seen what is next in this compelling storyline.
What did you make of Solo Sikoa choosing Sami Zayn over his brothers? Let us know in the comments section below.
