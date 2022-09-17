"Gotta go Uce!" - WWE Twitter humbles Jey Uso after top champion picked Sami Zayn over him on SmackDown

The WWE Universe did not hold back after a backstage segment on SmackDown in which Solo Sikoa picked Sami Zayn over Jey Uso.

The show's opening segment saw Logan Paul trash talk Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman "handle it" on behalf of the Tribal Chief. Sami Zayn also inserted himself into the conversation and got punched by Paul. This caused Jey Uso to burst into laughter before he joined Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in threatening Paul.

Soon, Ricochet walked out for his match against Zayn. Like other Bloodline members, Jey Uso tried to attack Ricochet behind the official's back but got carried away with his plans.

At one point, The Honorary Uce had Ricochet's shoulders pinned to the mat for almost five seconds, but the referee was preoccupied with Jey Uso and did not count the pinfall. This also led to a brief standoff between Zayn and one-half of the tag team champions. In the end, The One and Only picked up a big win over Sami Zayn in front of The Bloodline.

Later in the show, Solo Sikoa was preparing to defend his NXT North American Title against Madcap Moss when Jey Uso offered to back him up. The NXT North American Champion called out Jey Uso for being "off his game" and asked Sami Zayn to accompany him.

The backstage segment sparked a brutal meme fest on Twitter as WWE fans hilariously trolled Jey for not being his brother's first choice. Several fans noted that one-half of The Usos' evident disgust for The Honorary Uce, while others enjoyed Zayn getting the preferential treatment.

But everyone found common ground in appreciating the storyline involving Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and the rest of The Bloodline.

Here are some of the best reactions from WWE fans following the aforementioned backstage segment.

ᴜɴᴄʟᴇ ᴅʀᴇᴡ @westonroad_



#SmackDown SAMI ZAYN’s reaction when SOLO SIKOA picked him to accompany him to the ring SAMI ZAYN’s reaction when SOLO SIKOA picked him to accompany him to the ring#SmackDown https://t.co/5cVRCj1Fwo

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3



#SmackDown Jey Uso calling Roman Reigns after Solo Sikoa picked Sami Zayn to walk him to the ring: Jey Uso calling Roman Reigns after Solo Sikoa picked Sami Zayn to walk him to the ring:#SmackDown https://t.co/vjCcYXyR5L

ᴜɴᴄʟᴇ ᴅʀᴇᴡ @westonroad_



#SmackDown



Jey Uso’s reaction after Logan Paul punched Sami Zayn right in the face Jey Uso’s reaction after Logan Paul punched Sami Zayn right in the face#SmackDown https://t.co/0iw1tyJ6nG

MVD @Mvrcus_VD



Methinks the Jey Uso payoff left over from 2020 is a serious possibility… iBeast @ibeastIess "You was off your game today, Jey" - Solo



"Yo Sami, you coming?" - Solo



"Got to go, Uce" - Sami



This is great. "You was off your game today, Jey" - Solo"Yo Sami, you coming?" - Solo"Got to go, Uce" - SamiThis is great. https://t.co/4MA8M0nU9e All eyes on Jey Uso, all of a sudden…who’s to say once the Usos lose those undisputed tag titles…that Jey won’t be pinned for ‘emMethinks the Jey Uso payoff left over from 2020 is a serious possibility… twitter.com/ibeastiess/sta… All eyes on Jey Uso, all of a sudden…who’s to say once the Usos lose those undisputed tag titles…that Jey won’t be pinned for ‘em 👀Methinks the Jey Uso payoff left over from 2020 is a serious possibility… twitter.com/ibeastiess/sta…

JAY BL𖤐CK @JAYMCALEISTER Jey Uso trying to reach Roman after Solo picked Sami Zayn over him. #SmackDown Jey Uso trying to reach Roman after Solo picked Sami Zayn over him. #SmackDown https://t.co/d4vSNMUbTK

Sami Zayn helped Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown

The newly-crowned NXT North American Champion put his title on the line tonight in a match against Madcap Moss. Solo Sikoa's decision to bring Sami Zayn with him instead of his brothers was surprising, but it paid off well.

The Honorary Uce helped turn the match in Sikoa's favor every time Madcap Moss managed to get the upper hand. Zayn influenced the decision after pulling Sikoa out of harm's way and keeping Moss occupied with the chase until the champion got back on his feet.

In the end, Sikoa successfully defended the NXT North American Championship and celebrated with Sami Zayn as the crowd cheered for them. Zayn has earned the trust of The Bloodline's newest member.

However, Sikos's decision on tonight's show will surely elicit an exciting response from Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown next week. It remains to be seen what is next in this compelling storyline.

What did you make of Solo Sikoa choosing Sami Zayn over his brothers? Let us know in the comments section below.

EC3 hits out at The Velveteen Dream for his comments. Catch it right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far