WWE United States Title match to open RAW

WWE has announced that a United States Championship match will open tomorrow night's Monday Night RAW broadcast.

After being absent from WWE television for several weeks, WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews will return to Monday Night RAW to defend the United States Championship against the "self appointed" United States Champion MVP.

On the June 22, 2020 edition of RAW, after weeks of turning down MVP's advances to become his business manager, Apollo Crews was a guest on the V.I.P Lounge, hosted by the Ballin' WWE Superstar. After once again turning down Montel Vontavious Porter's proposal, Apollo Crews would defeat Shelton Benjamin in a singles match.

However, after the match, Apollo Crews would be attacked by MVP's Hurt Business colleague Bobby Lashley as he was viciously subjected to Lashley's devastating full nelson submission hold. The following week, MVP would defeat Apollo Crews in a non-title match. Apollo Crews hasn't been seen on WWE television since this loss to MVP on the June 29, 2020 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Who is the real WWE United States Champion?

Since then, MVP has unveiled a new United States Championship design, the first redesign of the Championship for 13 years, and dubbed himself as the "real" United States Champion.

This had set up a WWE United States Championship between MVP and Apollo Crews at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. However, it was announced during the pay per view that Apollo Crews did not pass his "pre-match physical" due to Bobby Lashley's previous attack on him and therefore would be able to compete, thus cancelling the match.

In reality, Crews had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. This once again led to MVP declaring himself as the "real WWE United States Champion" and he has carried around the championship ever since.

Now that Apollo Crews is medically cleared to return to Monday Night RAW, we can finally find out who the "real" WWE United States Champion is once and for all.

However, MVP has officially founded his new group "The Hurt Business" on Monday nights. Consisting of himself, Bobby Lashley and the newest recruit, WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin, Apollo Crews will certainly not have the numbers in his favour on RAW.

Who do you think will leave Monday Night RAW as the official WWE United States Champion? MVP or Apollo Crews?