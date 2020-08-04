WWE United States Title match set for SummerSlam

WWE has announced a United States Championship rematch between the "real" United States Champion Apollo Crews and MVP for this year's SummerSlam pay per view.

The announcement was made during a backstage segment between MVP and Charly Caruso on Monday Night RAW.

RAW's "technical difficulties"

Monday Night RAW kicked off this week with a United States Championship between Apollo Crews and MVP to finally see who was the "real" WWE United States Champion.

This would be Apollo Crews' first WWE television appearance since the June 29, 2020 edition of Monday Night RAW. Apollo Crews and MVP had been scheduled to face off for the United States Championship at Extreme Rules.

However, the match was cancelled after Apollo Crews had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Since the, MVP had been referring to himself as the "real" WWE United States Champion, carrying around a redesigned version of the Championship.

During the match, there were numerous "technical glitches" inside of the WWE Performance Center. This included lights flickering, audio equipment malfunctioning and more. RAW commentator Tom Phillips speculated this was due "weather issues" and "malfunctions in the production truck".

The real WWE United States Champion

After a back and forth match, Apollo Crews would get the clean victory over MVP after hitting the leader of The Hurt Business with a Toss Powerbomb for the victory. This would crown Apollo as the "real" WWE United States Champion.

Post-match, Apollo Crews told Charly Caruso that he would hang the old United States Championship belt in his children's room and keep the new design of the United States Championship, which MVP had paid for himself.

However, MVP would be irate with the outcome of the match. Flanked by his Hurt Business colleagues, Montel Vontavious Porter demanded a rematch against Apollo Crews at SummerSlam. MVP stated that the only reason for his loss to Apollo Crews was due to these technical difficulties creating an unsafe work environment.

Later in the night on RAW, MVP's request for a United States Championship match at SummerSlam would be granted. With the showdown set for the biggest event of the Summer, who will leave as WWE United States Champion?