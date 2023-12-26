WWE Universe amused by Liv Morgan's "special cookies"

The WWE Universe recently took to Twitter as they were amused by Liv Morgan's social media post about choco chip and cherry browned butter cookies.

Morgan last wrestled on WWE television on July 17, 2023 as she teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez to lock horns with Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville for the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, Green and Deville emerged victorious. Liv was then written off TV by an attack from Rhea Ripley due to a real-life shoulder injury.

Liv Morgan was recently arrested for possession of marijuana and other drugs. WrestlingWorldCC's official Twitter handle recently posted a photo of the former Tag Team Champion's holiday cookies, which caught fans' attention, and they started to have a field day in the comments section.

Most fans were convinced that Morgan used marijuana in her cookies to make them "special."

WWE Hall of Famer believes people should not make a big deal out of Liv Morgan's arrest

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long said that he does not know why people are making a big deal out of Liv Morgan's possession of marijuana because it is legal in other in ten other states, and she was not caught with a huge amount of the drug.

"I know that there are some dispensaries there [Florida]. What I'm saying is that I don't know why people are making such a big deal of her possession of marijuana. And in ten states the stuff's legal. You know what I mean? So if she isn't selling weed or wasn't caught with pounds or kilos, then who cares? I don't understand the problem."

Some fans want Morgan to return from injury and go after Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. What WWE has planned for her future remains to be seen.

