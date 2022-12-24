WWE Universe in awe of fired-up Sami Zayn promo on SmackDown ahead of "generational" face turn

Wrestling fans flurried in excitement on social media as former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn cut a fantastic promo proving his worth to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Tonight, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline kicked off the Christmas edition of WWE SmackDown, and the topic on everyone's minds was, of course, John Cena.

Last week, Cena accepted Kevin Owens' invitation to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn next week, and Paul Heyman addressed it at the start of the show.

After that, Roman Reigns handed the microphone to Sami Zayn, who launched a vicious promo against Kevin Owens and John Cena.

Sami Zayn's promo was for the history books, and WWE Universe was rilled up, considering that he's having the best time of his career alongside The Bloodline.

Check out the fan reactions below:

A fan shared that his babyface turn will be "generational" after Zayn's current stint.

Another fan appreciated The Honorary Uce for being the best in business as he put himself over Roman Reigns' family.

WAbdul @Cichatirto @WWE @SamiZayn Sami is so over and talented. Once The bl0odline turns on Sami, he’s gonna be the most over Babyface in WWE history. Take notes, Mox. @WWE @SamiZayn Sami is so over and talented. Once The bl0odline turns on Sami, he’s gonna be the most over Babyface in WWE history. Take notes, Mox.

A fan also shared that Zayn on the mic is beyond incredible performance.

Another user warned the former Intercontinental Champion for being loyal to The Tribal Chief and The Usos.

Raymond Hughes @RaymondHughes4 @WWE @SamiZayn You'd wanna watch yourself there Sami, kind a putting yourself ahead a the Tribal Chief and the Bloodline if I'm not mistaken. @WWE @SamiZayn You'd wanna watch yourself there Sami, kind a putting yourself ahead a the Tribal Chief and the Bloodline if I'm not mistaken.

Another wrestling fan referred to the former Intercontinental Champion as the "puke" of the company.

Meanwhile, some fans voiced their opinion on WWE using the same storyline with The Bloodline.

In next week's main event on SmackDown, Zayn and Reigns promised to smash The Prizefighter and the 16-time world champion only to end the Owens problem.

What did you think of Zayn's promo on the blue brand? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes