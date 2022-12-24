Create

WWE Universe in awe of fired-up Sami Zayn promo on SmackDown ahead of "generational" face turn

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Dec 24, 2022 08:54 AM IST
Sami Zayn is prepared to end the Kevin Owens chapter.
Wrestling fans flurried in excitement on social media as former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn cut a fantastic promo proving his worth to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Tonight, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline kicked off the Christmas edition of WWE SmackDown, and the topic on everyone's minds was, of course, John Cena.

Last week, Cena accepted Kevin Owens' invitation to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn next week, and Paul Heyman addressed it at the start of the show.

After that, Roman Reigns handed the microphone to Sami Zayn, who launched a vicious promo against Kevin Owens and John Cena.

WOW. @SamiZayn is FIRED UP 😳#SmackDown https://t.co/EbA76aR8Qq

Sami Zayn's promo was for the history books, and WWE Universe was rilled up, considering that he's having the best time of his career alongside The Bloodline.

Check out the fan reactions below:

A fan shared that his babyface turn will be "generational" after Zayn's current stint.

@WWE @SamiZayn Sami has been on the run of his life.That babyface turn is gonna be generational. https://t.co/ir7DnoVM99

Another fan appreciated The Honorary Uce for being the best in business as he put himself over Roman Reigns' family.

@WWE @SamiZayn Sami is so over and talented. Once The bl0odline turns on Sami, he’s gonna be the most over Babyface in WWE history. Take notes, Mox.

A fan also shared that Zayn on the mic is beyond incredible performance.

@WWEonFOX @SamiZayn Splendid performance @SamiZayn #อิงล็อต #WinterStorm #ChristmasEveEve #เรือหลวงสุโขทัยล่ม

Another user warned the former Intercontinental Champion for being loyal to The Tribal Chief and The Usos.

@WWE @SamiZayn You'd wanna watch yourself there Sami, kind a putting yourself ahead a the Tribal Chief and the Bloodline if I'm not mistaken.

Another wrestling fan referred to the former Intercontinental Champion as the "puke" of the company.

@WWEonFOX @SamiZayn is the Honorary PUKE of WWE

Meanwhile, some fans voiced their opinion on WWE using the same storyline with The Bloodline.

@WWEonFOX @SamiZayn Yawn…. Why WWE still stuck with this people? Its almost 2023 move on please… https://t.co/8Fm1k0Mj6T
@WWEonFOX So annoyed with this blood line story. So played out.

In next week's main event on SmackDown, Zayn and Reigns promised to smash The Prizefighter and the 16-time world champion only to end the Owens problem.

What did you think of Zayn's promo on the blue brand? Sound off in the comments section below.

