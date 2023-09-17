WWE Universe believes 8-time Champion will leave the company after The Rock's return

The Rock's recent appearance on WWE SmackDown stunned fans across the globe as the return came out of nowhere. However, fans have started to believe that the company would change its plans after The Brahma Bull's return, and it could lead to Cody Rhodes eventually leaving the promotion.

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Rock returned to WWE for the first time in over four years. He came along with Pat McAfee and the two roasted former United States Champion Austin Theory. In the end, The People's Champion hit a People's Elbow to close the segment.

The WWE Universe was excited to see The Great One cut a promo inside the squared circle. However, fans started questioning what Cody Rhodes would do next if The Brahma Bull decided to main-event WrestleMania 40 and joked about him eventually leaving the promotion.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans were obviously making fun of The American Nightmare after The Great One made a sporadic return to the promotion. It will be interesting to see what The People's Champion will do next inside the squared circle.

Cody Rhodes is reportedly WWE's top priority even after The Rock's return

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes returned to the company after his gruesome injury which put him on the shelf for most of the year. After he returned, The American Nightmare was hell-bent on finishing his story and went after Roman Reigns and the Undisputed Universal Championship.

Unfortunately, he lost due to Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 39. However, fans were hopeful that Cody Rhodes would overcome adversity and finally beat The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40. According to a new report from BWE, The American Nightmare is still the company's property over The Rock. Check it out:

"Cody Rhodes is WWE’s priority at the moment, as no agreement over anything other than another meeting to discuss options for a story with regards to Rock," BWE reports.

Meanwhile, fans believe that The Rock will somehow face Roman Reigns as The Bloodline's entire story revolves around The Anoa'i family and not any title in the company.

The American Nightmare is far away from even coming face to face against The Tribal Chief before their potential showdown for the titles. It'll be interesting to see what the company does next with Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW until next year's Royal Rumble.

Who do you think will end up facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here