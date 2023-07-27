WWE Universe believes the best Anoa'i family member is not in the company yet; it's not Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos have been the primary focus of WWE stories for quite some time now, but according to fans, the company is missing one essential ingredient. The fans have been tweeting about one Anoa'i family member in particular who is currently not signed with WWE, but according to them, is the best Samoan wrestler - Jacob Fatu.

The star has long been talked about and has been one of the best wrestlers outside WWE. He has always been consistent and has found success in MLW. While he is tied down to a contract there, several rumors have discussed him finally jumping to WWE.

The star won the MLW National Openweight Championship by defeating John Morrison earlier this year. Son of Sam Fatu and brother of Journey Fatu, Jacob has been making his name outside the company, and at only 31, there's a lot of hope for the star.

When discussing the Bloodline's story with Roman Reigns, one fan pointed out that WWE had signed everyone but had left out the best Samoan wrestler - Jacob. Meanwhile, another fan pointed out that they had been hearing that Fatu was the best wrestler who had come out of the Anoa'i family.

Another pointed out that MLW had the best Samoan wrestler, Jacob Fatu.

This is not the first time that fans have been talking about Jacob Fatu, either. In the past, they have pointed out how he is the best "Uce," but the WWE crowd, who were fans of Roman Reigns' Tribal Chief gimmick, didn't notice it.

Fans have been desperate to see WWE sign the Anoa'i Family member. The tweets can be seen in the picture below.

Jacob Fatu is a very popular WWE star at this time

If he should come to WWE, it will be interesting to see if he feuds with Roman Reigns.

Seth Rollins has called out Roman Reigns for not being a fighting champion in WWE

Seth Rollins has been open in his thoughts about Roman Reigns, calling the star out for not being a fighting champion.

"Here's the thing, if Roman was doing what I'm doing there wouldn't really be a need for a secondary championship. There wouldn't be a need for another world heavyweight title on RAW, because we would have somebody that was doing those things."

The star has been defending his title regularly since becoming World Heavyweight Champion and might soon overtake Reigns' number of defenses.

