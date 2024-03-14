WWE Universe believes Gunther's record-breaking reign as Intercontinental Champion is coming to an end 

The Intercontinental Championship is considered one of the most prestigious titles in WWE, and Gunther currently holds it. As champion, The Ring General has elevated the significance of the gold to new levels by having the longest reign in history. But how long will it last? Well, some fans seem to think he will drop the title sooner rather than later.

In response to WWE's Instagram Story, the WWE Universe showed up in droves to share their opinion on the current situation surrounding Gunther and the Intercontinental Championship.

Posed with the question of whether or not Sami Zayn will dethrone the Austrian at WrestleMania 40, fans made their feelings clear. Most, specifically 64%, believe Zayn will leave Philadelphia as a four-time Intercontinental Champion.

You can view a screenshot of the poll below:

The WWE Universe is confident Sami Zayn will prevail

If Zayn does defeat Gunther, it will be a huge relief to him personally. He has been struggling off late concerning his role in the grand scheme of things in WWE, and winning the title is all that is on his mind right now. But, while winning would be great for him, it will not sit well with his opponent.

The 36-year-old will aim to remain the champion once all is said and done. But, that being said, if the WWE Universe gets its wish, and he does indeed lose the title, it may not be a bad thing. In fact, he may even start looking toward bigger, brighter, and certainly shinier titles.

Gunther has teased the idea of taking on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

Regardless of The Rock's threats to have it disappear, the World Heavyweight Championship is one of WWE's two top titles. Alongside the Undisputed Universal Championship, it commands much respect, as does its holder, Seth Rollins. But, after a 290-plus day reign as champion, The Messiah has no shortage of challengers.

Heading into WrestleMania 40, Rollins' biggest concern is Drew McIntyre. But, assuming he retains the gold in Philadelphia, Gunther may be the next challenger he may have to worry about. After all, back when there were rumblings about Rollins potentially missing 'Mania, The Ring General was the one who expressed his desire to secure the title.

Safe to say, things will only get interesting once WrestleMania 40 is done and dusted. And one thing is sure: if Rollins is a cautious man, he will keep his eyes on The Ring General.

