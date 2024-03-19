WWE Universe believes Liv Morgan could complete her revenge mission on RAW

The WWE Universe is convinced that Liv Morgan could be getting her revenge on tonight's RAW in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Morgan promised revenge after Rhea Ripley put her out for months with an elbow injury. She was close to getting her hands on Ripley but fell short in the women's Royal Rumble and women's Elimination Chamber matches as the final superstar eliminated by the respective winners, Bayley and Becky Lynch.

The 29-year-old looked distraught after seeing Mami following her loss to Lynch last week on RAW. It has been a tough few months for Morgan, who promised a revenge tour but has not even gotten her hands on the Women's World Champion.

In a post on Instagram, WWE on Fox asked fans if Liv Morgan would get revenge on Rhea Ripley. Some fans thought that Morgan would eventually get payback, while others didn't feel like it was going to happen.

Here's some pro-Liv comments:

These fans are hoping Liv will get her revenge.

Of course, here are some anti-Liv comments:

These fans don't believe Liv can put out Rhea Ripley.

Some fans have different ideas for Liv:

Fan ideas for Liv

Did Judgment Day recruit Liv Morgan?

The Judgment Day is one of the biggest factions in WWE over the past year. They currently have the Women's World Championship, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, and the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Before announcing her revenge tour against Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan was recruited by Judgment Day. Ripley told Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview back in September 2023 that Morgan was offered a spot in the group but turned it down.

"You know, I've put the offer out to Liv before, and she's denied it every single time," Ripley said. "So I think that's more of a Liv Morgan question than a Rhea Ripley question because I have tried, but she's really stubborn." [1:05 - 1:20]

Ripley and Morgan have a history together as former tag team partners. They challenged for the Women's WWE Tag Team Championship a few times but failed. Ripley would turn on Morgan before joining Judgment Day.