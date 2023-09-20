WWE Universe believes management will release 4-time Champion

WWE made history when it merged with Endeavor to create one of the biggest companies in the world of sports entertainment, TKO Groups. A new era has begun for the Stamford-based promotion, but unfortunately, fans believe that management will soon release former United States Champion Matt Riddle.

Earlier this month, Matt Riddle made some shocking accusations claiming that an officer of the law at JFK Airport sexually assaulted him. Later, Riddle deleted the post after expressing how he felt at the airport. After this, The Original Bro hasn't been seen on weekly television.

According to a new report, Matt Riddle was not backstage for Monday Night RAW for the second time in a row. Fans now firmly believe that The Original Bro might be done with the company and that the management will release him sooner rather than later as the merger is completed.

After the recent report, the general consensus amongst the fans is that Matt Riddle could be on the chopping block anytime. Some fans have shown their support and want The Original Bro to take some time off and work on himself. It will be interesting to see what happens next with Riddle.

What was Matt Riddle doing on WWE RAW over the past year?

Last year, Matt Riddle ended the hottest run of his career on WWE's main roster when he, alongside Randy Orton, also known as RK-Bro, lost the RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos. Later, Riddle also faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Titles and lost on an episode of SmackDown.

The Original Bro had a summer feud with Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW that ended with him winning a Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules. By the end of the year, The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa brutally attacked him and put him on the sidelines for a while.

Earlier this year, Matt Riddle returned to WWE after WrestleMania 39 and helped the then-Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to take on The Bloodline. Unfortunately, the trio lost to the stable at WWE Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico.

Recently, he failed to capture the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther and formed a team with Drew McIntyre. After several appearances as teams and feuding with The Viking Raiders and The New Day, Matt Riddle disappeared from weekly television.

What are your thoughts on Matt Riddle? Sound off in the comments section below.