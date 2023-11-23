WWE Universe believes Matt Riddle's new look resembles Hollywood stars

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle recently revealed a new look on social media.

Matt Riddle was among several big names let go by WWE in September. The 37-year-old was released from his contract under controversial circumstances.

Earlier today, the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion took to his Instagram account to reveal his new look. He was sporting a new haircut in a picture shared in his Instagram story:

As soon as Riddle shared his new look, fans from across the globe couldn't help but notice his resemblance to various celebrities, including American comedian and actor Matt Rife, singer Charlie Puth, and Manchester United player Alejandro Garnacho.

You can check out some of the reactions on Riddle's new haircut below:

Booker T talks about NXT Star Lexis King being around Matt Riddle

The son of legendary wrestler Brian Pillman, Brian Pillman Jr., signed with WWE earlier this year. In a series of promos, the 30-year-old stated his desire not to be looked at as the son of a former great. Adding to it, he chose the name Lexis King for himself.

King was spotted training with former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle last month, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his view on the matter. During an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, the former World Champion stated that it might put the NXT star into some trouble. He jokingly claimed that King would get fired even before having a proper start.

"Lexis King is actually a cool name. I like the name Lexis King. But I can tell you this also, just like his old man, Brian Pillman used to get heat. He actually got heat with me once upon a time back in WCW. That's another story. I see the apple don't fall too far from the tree because I saw him with a poster, him and Riddle. His a** about to get fired before he gets started just like his old man [laughs]. You know, so, I'm just saying. I'm just saying," he said.

What are your thoughts on Booker T's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.