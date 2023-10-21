"His a** about to get fired before he gets started" - Legend comments on recent WWE signing being spotted with Matt Riddle

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently commented on NXT star Lexis King (Brian Pillman Jr.) being spotted with Matt Riddle.

The Original Bro spent nearly five years in the Stamford-based company. Despite his in-ring success, Riddle was involved in several controversial incidents outside the squared circle. He was released from his contract last month. Meanwhile, King signed with WWE under Triple H's creative leadership earlier this year. A few days ago, he competed in his first NXT match at a live event. The 30-year-old was recently spotted training with Riddle.

Booker T recently commented on King being around Riddle, jokingly claiming the NXT star would get fired before he starts.

"Lexis King is actually a cool name. I like the name Lexis King. But I can tell you this also, just like his old man, Brian Pillman used to get heat. He actually got heat with me once upon a time back in WCW. That's another story. I see the apple don't fall too far from the tree because I saw him with a poster him and Riddle. His a** about to get fired before he gets started just like his old man [laughs]. You know, so, I'm just saying. I'm just saying [laughs]," he said. [From 51:10 - 51:50]

Lexis King has to be careful in WWE, says veteran

Before joining the Stamford-based company, Lexis King competed for a few years on the independent circuit and in AEW. His contract with Tony Khan's promotion expired earlier this year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 claimed King would have to "hone in" in order to make it in WWE.

"Yeah, a couple of times on the indies and things like that. I like him [Brian Pillman Jr.], but he is a very eccentric personality. I think he should be requiring to hone in if he's going to get through that [WWE] system. Eccentric. Just loud, proud, you know, which I enjoy in people." [From 11:16 - 11:41]

