WWE Universe is convinced 25-year-old star will join Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

The WWE Universe is waiting to see Roman Reigns return to weekly television after Fastlane 2023. Meanwhile, fans are convinced that The Bloodline is set to return to its former glory after Paul Heyman was recently seen possibly scouting talent for the stable.

Earlier this year, The Bloodline started to crumble from within after Sami Zayn left the stable. Later, The Usos lost their titles to the team of Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39. Eventually, the stable broke up, with the twins leaving and Solo Sikoa staying behind with The Tribal Chief.

On the latest episode of NXT, Paul Heyman made a special appearance and revealed that he will be in Bron Breakker's corner by Roman Reigns' order during his match against Carmelo Hayes. Fans are now convinced that Breakker is set to play some role or potentially join the stable.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The appearance of Heyman came out as a surprise to many fans, and the WWE Universe is ready to see Breakker possibly taking up the role of the Honorary Uce or hired hitman for The Bloodline when he makes his move to the main roster.

Roman Reigns is expected to return from hiatus on SmackDown after WWE Fastlane 2023

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa went to war against Jimmy and Jey Uso when the twins decided to leave The Bloodline. After costing Reigns and Sikoa at Night of Champions 2023, The Usos faced the two stars in London at Money in the Bank 2023 and won.

After Jimmy Uso was written off from weekly television, Jey challenged Roman Reigns to become the next Tribal Chief at SummerSlam 2023. Unfortunately, Jimmy returned to the Biggest Party of The Summer and turned on his brother at the event.

On the SmackDown following the event, Jey Uso came out and confronted Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso and left the blue brand for good. Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief went on a hiatus from the promotion, and it's been nearly two months since fans have seen the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Luckily, The Tribal Chief is set to return to WWE SmackDown after Fastlane 2023 for the aftermath of the upcoming tag team match between Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa against John Cena and LA Knight at Fastlane this weekend. It will be interesting to see what happens next on WWE SmackDown following that.

What are your thoughts on The Bloodline storyline? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.