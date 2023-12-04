WWE Universe is convinced that 6-time champion will cost Jey Uso the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW 

Jey Uso will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship this week on WWE RAW, and while many fans believe it could finally be the former Bloodline member's chance to hold singles gold, that may not be the case.

WWE recently asked fans who they are rooting for when the two men do battle tomorrow night, and it appears that many fans are in agreement that Drew McIntyre will be on hand to cost Uso the title.

McIntyre has been upfront about his issues with Jey Uso and the whole locker room for accepting that he is a changed man after what the former Bloodline member put him through when he was challenging Roman Reigns for the World Championship.

While Sami Zayn has made peace with Uso because he knows what it was like to be under the control of The Tribal Chief, McIntyre is unable to forgive and forget. His hatred of Uso extended to Seth Rollins last week on RAW when he found out that Rollins had offered Jey a title shot, making it clear that he wasn't a fan of Seth's decision-making.

McIntyre wanted the title shot, which could be why The WWE Universe now believes that he will interfere in the match and cost Jey Uso the title. If the match ends in a DQ, then it's likely to set up a triple-threat match between the three men down the line.

Will Drew McIntyre be handed a title shot at WWE Royal Rumble?

McIntyre lost his last title match to Seth Rollins back at Crown Jewel, and he was pushing for a second chance last week on RAW.

The best option here for McIntyre could be that he gets a triple-threat match at Royal Rumble with Rollins and Jey Uso. That being said, his interference could backfire, and he could instead hand the title to Uso and be forced to challenge him instead.

