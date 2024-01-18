WWE Universe is convinced that JBL has returned to manage rising 30-year-old star

WWE Hall of Famer JBL made a sudden return to weekly television and fans were surprised to see him back. Many believe that Bradshaw is back with a purpose and will take a rising star under his wing for another run as a manager.

Last year, Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley decided to go their separate ways and ended their alliance on the developmental brand that lasted years. Henley is currently busy in a storyline involving Tiffany Stratton, and Jensen is working on NXT Level Up.

On a recent episode of NXT, WWE Hall of Famer JBL made an appearance to impart some wisdom on Briggs in a segment. Fans went nuts watching the segment as many believe that Briggs has what it takes to rise to the top and Layfield could potentially manage him on the brand.

Check out some reactions below:

JBL's last run as a manager was with Baron Corbin on WWE's main roster. Last year, the former WWE Champion dumped Corbin after the latter was unable to win on the brand before moving to the developmental brand. It will be interesting to see if Briggs and Bradshaw pair up in the coming months.

JBL thought he would retire from professional wrestling without winning the WWE Championship

In 2004, Bradshaw's career trajectory changed when the APA broke up, and the management decided to push him as a singles star, which led to the birth of John Bradshaw Layfield, aka JBL.

Layfield went on to win several singles titles in the promotion, including an impressive WWE Champions reign on SmackDown. However, he never imagined any of this to come true.

Speaking On Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, he spoke about the time he worked as a liaison due to multiple injuries, and he never expected to get a push before retiring.

"I was going to Iraq once or twice a year. I was kinda liaison. It was a very patriotic time in our country after 9/11, so I really thought my role was gonna be kind of a liaison between WWE and the troops and armed forces, which I was fine with, and then all of a sudden this came up out of the blue." [From 01:21:19 to 01:21:36]

Check out the entire video below:

He defeated Eddie Guerrero to win the championship and finally lost it to John Cena at WrestleMania 21.

Do you think JBL has returned as a manager on NXT? Sound off in the comment section below.

