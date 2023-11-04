WWE Universe is convinced that Randy Orton's return is imminent upon 33-year-old star's rumored appearance at Crown Jewel

The WWE fans have a feeling that Randy Orton's return is bound to happen at Crown Jewel 2023 following the rumors about a 33-year-old star's special appearance at the show.

The Crown Jewel will emanate from the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, starting at 1 P.M. ET / 10 A.M. PT. Several huge names, including John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, and others are announced on the ple.

However, the SmackDown superstar Grayson Waller is not a part of any singles or tag team competition. According to the latest reports from PWInsider, there have been talks about potentially adding the star and his talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect, on the Crown Jewel card.

The 33-year-old star has hosted two Hall of Famers, Rey Mysterio and Edge (Adam Copeland), on The Grayson Waller Effect.

The wrestling fans have been missing The Apex Predator since he has been absent from WWE TV for over a year. It was reported that doctors had advised the former World Champion to hang his boots owing to his back problems.

Irrespective of that, after the whispers about a Waller segment being added to WWE Crown Jewel 2023, the wrestling world is convinced that if that happens, Randy Orton make his return on the talk show.

A few fans also shared that The Viper may RKO the 33-year-old star out of nowhere upon his massive return.

Check out the fan reactions below:

Randy Orton used to be "out of trouble" due to a WWE Hall of Famer

When Orton used to travel with a female star in between WWE shows, she kept the former World Champion out of trouble on various occasions.

The former WWE star Maven recently discussed the differences between working on RAW and SmackDown in a YouTube video. He also revealed that Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler used to travel with him and Randy Orton between shows in the past.

According to Maven, Stacy Keibler was the voice of reason at the time and helped to keep them out of trouble while they were on the road.

"I had some of my best moments in life riding in those cars with him. Now, along with riding with Randy, occasionally, other people would jump in the car with us as well. One of the ones that rode with us frequently was Stacy Keibler. Now, Stacy was always great to have because she kept Randy and I on our toes and out of trouble," Maven said.

Check out the full video below:

It remains to be seen if World Wrestling Entertainment will add a Grayson Waller segment for Crown Jewel and if The Viper makes his grand return.

