WWE Universe is convinced that Randy Orton won't spare 18-year veteran for mocking him on SmackDown before Survivor Series

The wrestling world is in a frenzy with the belief that Randy Orton will unleash his fury on an 18-year veteran who dared to disrespect him on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

After a hiatus of over a year, the former world champion is set to make a thunderous return to the ring at Survivor Series: WarGames. The Viper has been declared as the fifth member of the all-star team of Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso.

This team will face The Judgment Day's Damian Priest, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, and Drew McIntyre (not a part of the stable) in a traditional five-on-five WarGames match.

Before heading into the premium live event, Friday Night SmackDown took place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. On the latest episode of the blue brand, Balor and Priest (who started his wrestling career in 2005), locked horns with The Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line.

The Archer of Infamy decided to add a little extra spice to the tag team bout. He blatantly disrespected Randy Orton by mimicking his signature pose. This audacious move received massive heat from the WWE Universe, as they believed that the 18-year veteran had just crossed a line, and would soon pay the price at the hands of The Viper.

Fans are convinced that Damian Priest will face the wrath of the 14-time world champion, as he would be the first superstar to take Orton's vicious RKO or a Punt Kick, in over eighteen months.

Will Randy Orton turn his back on Jey Uso at WWE Survivor Series?

The 14-time world champion was sent packing by the former Bloodline member last year.

Orton and former WWE star Matt Riddle, as team RKO, faced The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) in the tag title unification match. However, the closing moments of the highly anticipated bout saw Roman Reigns save his cousin Jey and bag the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship for The Bloodline.

After the contest, The Bloodline members unleashed a brutal assault on The Original Bro and The Viper, with the latter having been away from in-ring action since then.

At Survivor Series: WarGames, Randy Orton and Main Event Jey will be on the same team, with many fans suggesting that the 43-year-old star will turn his back on the former Bloodline member.

The WWE Universe is on the edge of their seats for the massive return of The Apex Predator, as it will be exciting to see Orton deliver back-to-back RKOs on his opponent at WarGames.

Do you think Damian Priest will receive a vicious punishment upon Randy Orton's WWE return? Sound off in the comments section below.

