WWE Universe convinced top star will dethrone Gunther after confrontation on RAW

The WWE Universe recently took to social media, convinced that a top star will dethrone Gunther after a confrontation on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is Dominik Mysterio.

On this week's edition of the red brand's show, The Ring General addressed the crowd after retaining his Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso last week. However, The Judgment Day interrupted him and said they wanted to add more gold to the group. Dirty Dom seemingly stepped up to challenge the longest-reigning IC Champion.

After the show, Sportskeeda Wrestling's official Twitter handle asked fans if they thought Dominik Mysterio could dethrone Gunther. The post got fans' attention, and they started pouring in their thoughts in the comments.

One fan wrote that they would like to see Dirty Dom as the next Intercontinental Champion.

Another wrote that they wanted to see The Judgment Day member dethrone Gunther.

A fan wrote that they wouldn't mind seeing Dominik win the title because it would turn Gunther into a babyface.

Some more fans wanted to see Dominik as the next Intercontinental Champion.

One fan wanted WWE to book the feud in the right way because they thought it would be cool for a "young kid" to win against The Ring General.

One fan believes Dom ''def has the talent to perform.''

WWE Superstar Chad Gable said he wants to finish his story against Gunther

During a recent edition of the Battleground Podcast, WWE Superstar Chad Gable talked about his feud with Gunther and how he came close to dethroning The Ring General.

The Alpha Academy member expressed his desire to finish what he started against the Imperium leader by dethroning him as the Intercontinental Champion.

"For those that didn't see, I went through a period through the late summer and early fall with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. He's on this insane run right now—a record-setting run with the title. I don't think I ever got closure with [his feud with Gunther]. I feel like there was still some loose ends left there that could still be tied up. So first and foremost, if I had it my way, I'd like to finish that up. I'd like to finish that story," he said.

Many fans believe Chad Gable might be the perfect star to dethrone Gunther, as he has already beaten The Ring General, albeit via disqualification. It'll be interesting to see the revelation of the Imperium leader's opponent for The Show of Shows in the coming weeks.

