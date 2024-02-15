WWE Universe in disbelief after hearing Triple H wanted John Cena fired

Triple H and John Cena are both legends in WWE. While one's already a Hall of Famer, the other is sure to be inducted in the future.

There could have been an alternate reality though, where John Cena might never have ended up as the famous name he is in WWE today. Cena made his debut on the main roster in 2002, but other than his debut against Kurt Angle, he didn't get the sort of start that propelled him to the top. Backstage, people were not seemingly impressed with his performances.

Cena confessed that top names like Triple H and Vince McMahon wanted him fired from WWE. No one in the company apparently liked him. Back in 2012, in an interview with Soscia Network, he said that they wanted him gone from the company.

"When I was just wearing boots and tights, and I was supposed to be the ruthless aggression, young good guy, nobody in the company liked me. I know Vince McMahon won't admit this, but he wanted me fired, Triple H wanted me fired, everybody hated me."

Eventually, he turned this around with the help of his 'Thuganomics' character, which was partially helped by Stephanie McMahon. He was rapping freestyle on a WWE bus and impressed her with his ability, giving birth to the character that would really kickstart his WWE popularity. While later moving to his 'Hustle, Loyalty, Respect' character, it was the Dr. of Thuganomics that gave Cena the standing that he would need to become the top name in WWE.

The news that Cena was almost fired by Hunter and Vince McMahon prompted disbelief in the WWE Universe. Several claimed that had the former WWE Chairman wanted Cena gone, then he'd have never been signed, or he would have been fired a lot sooner.

Others contemplated what WWE would have looked like without Cena.

Meanwhile, several others criticized Triple H and praised Stephanie McMahon's decision-making.

Triple H recently spoke about John Cena's retirement

Cena has been quite public about believing that he will be retiring from WWE soon. Triple H also addressed it, saying that he understood that it might be time for him to call it a day in the ring.

"But I do recognize what John is talking about when he says he doesn't know how long he has. He's at an age [where] he's doing a lot of other things. I would just say this to everybody out there, revel in it. Because the appreciation level that John should get is off the charts." [47:47 - 48:07]

Whether he retires soon or not remains to be seen.

