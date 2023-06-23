WWE Universe divided over wild fan theory of Drew McIntyre possibly bringing backup upon rumored return

WWE fans took to Twitter and were divided over a wild fan theory of Drew McIntyre possibly bringing backup upon his rumored return.

McIntyre was last seen on WWE television when he battled against Gunther and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39 for the Intercontinental Championship. Gunther went all out and successfully defended his title even though Sheamus and McIntyre put on outstanding performances.

There are rumors that McIntyre could make his return to WWE television soon. One fan took to Twitter and questioned whether the Stamford-based promotion would bring Drew McIntyre back with Gallus by his side.

"What if WWE brings back Drew McIntyre with Gallus."

Fans were divided in the comments. One fan said it would be awesome if a faction with McIntyre, Gallus, Unholy Union, Piper Niven, and Nikki Cross was made.

One fan said it would be awesome if a faction with McIntyre, Gallus, Unholy Union, Piper Niven, and Nikki Cross was made.

Jack Hyde @JackHydeActor @SlappadaBRO_WWE That would be awesome! Hell, even form a faction with Drew McIntyre, Gallus, Unholy Union, Piper Niven and Nikki Cross! That would be so cool!

One fan wrote that they would only want this to happen if McIntyre would still be on SmackDown and teamed up with Gallus to face off against The Brawling Brutes.

One fan wrote that they would only want this to happen if McIntyre would still be on SmackDown and teamed up with Gallus to face off against The Brawling Brutes.

Flutac @Flutaccc @SlappadaBRO_WWE I wish but I would really only want this if Drew was still on Smackdown, imagine a match with Gallus vs The Brutes. Would be quality tv

One fan wrote that McIntyre teaming up with Gallus would be the best creative idea since The Bloodline.

One fan wrote that McIntyre teaming up with Gallus would be the best creative idea since The Bloodline.

Ben @Ben_thebeard96 @SlappadaBRO_WWE That would be the best creative idea since the bloodline

Another fan wrote that they would love McIntyre to be the leader of his own faction.

Another fan wrote that they would love McIntyre to be the leader of his own faction.

🏀☘️🎮NR23🎬🤼‍♂️🥶 @NR23Wrestling @SlappadaBRO_WWE That'd be a really cool idea I kinda dig the idea of Drew being the leader of his own faction.

One fan wrote that it would be boring if McIntyre came back and teamed up with Gallus.

Another wrote that they find Gallus boring, so they would not want McIntyre to team up with them.

One fan wrote that McIntyre does not need a partner, he is great as a singles wrestler.

One fan wrote that McIntyre does not need a partner, he is great as a singles wrestler.

Light Yagami @LightYagami101 @SlappadaBRO_WWE Drew doesnt need a posse! Hes a one man wrecking dude

One fan simply wrote Gallus teaming up with McIntyre should not be done.

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre should team up with Roman Reigns against The Usos, according to Vince Russo

Vince Russo said he would have McIntyre join Roman Reigns in the battle against The Usos. He noted that the former WWE Champion would praise Reigns for making everybody a lot of money while calling out the twins for being "ungrateful.'

"I would let him befriend Roman Reigns because the story is, you know, it started with Sami, and now he's got the problem with The Usos, and it's kind of turning into a situation of the world against Roman Reigns. How about Drew McIntyre backed him and basically said, 'He's done nothing but made everybody a round of money and they are still ungrateful'," said Russo.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Many in WWE believe that Drew McIntyre will be back in the mix by the UK Tour and MITB. (Rumor)

Fans want to see McIntyre come back soon. Only time will tell if he will make a return on Money in the Bank or not.

When do you think Drew McIntyre will return? Let us know in the comments section below.

