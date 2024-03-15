WWE Universe goes into a meltdown as Rhea Ripley shares a new photo of her outfit at Dominik Mysterio's wedding

The WWE Universe recently reacted to Rhea Ripley's latest photo of her attire from Dominik Mysterio's wedding last week.

Rhea Ripley was recently spotted at Dominik Mysterio's wedding to his high school sweetheart, Marie Juliette. Several members of the wrestling community were spotted at the event, including Damian Priest and Austin Theory. Rhea Ripley, Dominik's on-screen partner, was also at the occasion wearing a red dress.

On social media, Ripley shared a stunning new photo of herself wearing the same dress. The WWE Universe reacted and was sent into a frenzy in reply to the photos.

Expand Tweet

Fans had a variety of reactions to the post:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Trish Stratus recently opened up about Rhea Ripley defending the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley has not only been turning heads with her posts but has also been leaving fans awestruck with her performances in the ring. The star was recently in action at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth, where she defended her Women's World Title against Nia Jax. The Nightmare emerged as the winner but will now face the task of defending her gold against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently discussed the upcoming clash between the two stars.

Speaking on the Gorilla Position podcast, Stratus praised Lynch highly. In 2023, the two superstars were involved in a feud that concluded in a Steel Cage Match. Stratus said that The Man needed the win and called her a "workhorse."

However, the Hall of Famer was also in two minds about Ripley losing her title and could not decide on who she wanted to win.

Lynch will be in an uphill battle to gain the title from The Judgment Day member. Meanwhile, Nia Jax is also seemingly not done with The Man, as she has been attacking her and Liv Morgan.

Poll : Who should win at WrestleMania 40? Rhea Ripley Becky Lynch 0 votes View Discussion