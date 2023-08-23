WWE Universe pushing for current champion to break away from The Judgment Day

Over the past few months, The Judgment Day has become the centerpiece of WWE RAW, and some wrestling fans now want to see a current champion break away from the faction.

Rhea Ripley is the current Women's World Champion and is a part of The Judgment Day faction on the red brand. The group has become very popular, but some people would like to see The Eradicator break out on her own.

NoDQ published an opinion piece today that claimed it was time for Ripley to break away from the group. The wrestling world issued a variety of responses, but many fans want to see the 26-year-old WWE Superstar exit the faction to become a solo star again.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE RAW star Finn Balor compares The Judgment Day to family

Finn Balor recently opened up about the relationships within The Judgment Day and compared the group to family.

The faction has had conflict since WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. Damian Priest won the Men's MITB Ladder match to guarantee himself a future title shot. Finn Balor has grown to resent Priest after coming up short at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Priest and Balor did not want to wrestle a tag team match together last night on WWE RAW, but Rhea Ripley finally convinced them just before the main event. The bout ultimately turned into a six-man tag team match, with Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes emerging victorious.

Speaking on the After the Bell podcast, Finn Balor compared The Judgment Day to family and said he is the group's uncle. He added that Dominik is like his little nephew that he has to take care of and noted that Damian Priest always looks after Ripley like his little sister.

"I feel like I'm the uncle of the group in a way. Damian's like my brother, Dominik's like my little nephew that I'm taking care of, and Rhea is like Damian's little sister, or little cousins that he's looking out for all the time," said Balor. [From 42:24 to 42:40]

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley has had a dominant reign as Women's World Champion so far but hasn't relied on the faction to help her win matches. Only time will tell if the 26-year-old decides to leave The Judgment Day behind sometime down the line.

Would you like to see Rhea Ripley on her own on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot